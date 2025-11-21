FCTA renews ground rent enforcement, defaulters to face sanctions

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will, from Wednesday, visit property owners who have failed to settle ground rent obligations, land use conversion penalties, and long-outstanding statutory charges tied to their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O).

The renewed clampdown, announced in Abuja yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, marked the end of multiple grace periods earlier granted to defaulting title holders across the territory.

According to Olayinka, the latest action follows the expiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention of May 26, 2025, when he approved a 14-day window for payment of accumulated ground rent arrears, some spanning over four decades.

That grace lapsed on June 9, more than five months ago.

Similarly, the administration had, in September, published a series of notices across national dailies announcing a revised land use/purpose clause for properties in premium districts such as Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse, attaching a violation fee of N5 million for unapproved land use conversion. A final 14-day extension on this category ends on Monday, November 24.

“With these windows now fully expired, enforcement begins without further delay,” Olayinka said.

According to him, the exercise targets not only those who have failed to pay required fees, but also individuals and organisations occupying properties purchased from others, but who have not regularised ownership by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent or registering their Deeds of Assignment.