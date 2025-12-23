Federal Government introduces new emergency passports

Decorates 46 newly promoted immigration comptroller

The Federal Government is working towards introducing a new emergency passport, the Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), to replace the Single Travel Emergency Certificate (STEC) by next year, 2026.



Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, made this known at the decoration of 46 newly promoted Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACIs), to Comptrollers of Immigration, yesterday in Abuja.



According to the CG, the agency is keen on bringing technological innovations that will enable it to better serve Nigeria and fulfil its constitutional mandate



She said: “I am looking forward to embracing 2026, which will also be part of all the reforms we’re introducing to optimise our services both in terms of our visa, passport production line, contactless solutions and new ones we’re putting in place, like the ENBIC (ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card), which we just started. We want to ensure that our processes are seamless and the STEP, which is also a new programme we’re going to launch early next year. It is going to be biometric-based, and it is going to be in alternative ways. ”



The CG charged the decorated comptrollers to demonstrate heightened vigilance and uncompromising professionalism in the face of security challenges.



Nandap reminded the officers that promotion in a disciplined service is “neither automatic nor solely a function of years in service,” but earned through “sustained dedication, professional competence, integrity and an unwavering commitment to duty.”



She paid tribute to President Bola Tinubu for his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to institutional reforms and national security,” noting that ongoing transformation within the service is driven by the administration’s resolve to strengthen security institutions.



Acknowledging the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for providing “strategic direction, diligent oversight and resolute dedication to strengthening our operational capacities”, the Immigration chief said the presence of stakeholders showed the collective support that sustains the men and women of this service.



She told the officers that their decoration symbolised the trust reposed in them and signalled an expectation of “enhanced leadership, sound judgment, accountability and exemplary conduct.”



Their roles at senior levels, she noted, require clarity of vision, decisiveness, empathy and the ability to mentor and inspire.



“At this advanced stage of your careers, professional competence must be matched with strong leadership attributes.

Considering the security challenges our nation faces, we must remain vigilant and unrelenting in the fight against multifaceted threats. Your actions will set the tone, and your conduct will continue to reflect the core values and reputation of this service.”



Nandap reaffirmed that the NIS would “not tolerate any form of indolence or unprofessional conduct,” urging officers to embrace innovation, adapt to emerging challenges and always place the interest of the Service above personal considerations.



The CG encouraged those not promoted to remain steadfast, saying, “There is a time for everyone. Keep working hard and your time will come.”