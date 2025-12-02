Female turnout rises as INEC records 2.57m completed voter registrations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 2,572,054 Nigerians have now completed their voter registration as the Continuous Voter Registration exercise entered Week Thirteen.

The new figure was released on Tuesday in an update shared on the commission’s X handle.

INEC said the latest number reflects both online and physical registrations recorded across the country.

The data shows an increase from the 2,449,475 completed registrations reported the previous week.

According to the commission, 1,503,832 applicants completed their online pre-registration, while 1,068,222 finalised their biometric capture through physical registration at INEC centres.

The gender breakdown shows that 1,441,492 females make up 56 percent of completed registrations, while 1,130,562 males represent 44 percent, continuing the trend of higher female turnout recorded in earlier weeks.

INEC also reported strong participation among young Nigerians. Youths aged 18 to 34 years accounted for 1,892,613 registrations, representing 73.58 percent of all completed registrations. The middle-aged group (35 to 49 years) followed with 467,201, while 190,491 elderly persons aged 50 to 69 also registered. Nigerians aged 70 and above recorded 21,749.

The occupational chart shows that students led with 801,159 registrations, representing 31.15 percent, followed by business owners with 470,624 and housewives with 416,719.

INEC also recorded 280,066 farmers, 145,294 artisans, 126,461 traders, 43,663 civil servants, and 22,716 public servants, while the “others” category accounted for 265,352.

For Persons With Disabilities, the commission recorded 38,048 PWDs. This includes 5,720 persons with albinism, 3,022 blind registrants, 3,393 with physical impairments, 2,059 deaf registrants, 1,441 autistic registrants, 1,232 persons with cognitive learning disabilities, 903 persons of little stature, 199 with spinal cord injuries, 294 persons with Down syndrome, and 19,815 categorised as others.

The state-by-state map showed notable distribution across the six geopolitical zones.

Kano led with 151,404 completed registrations, followed by Kaduna with 100,308, Borno with 118,232, and Osun with 131,526.

Imo recorded 144,912, FCT 106,855, Lagos 119,885, Oyo 71,668, Rivers 67,663, and Delta 85,355.

States such as Plateau and Taraba posted 25,877 and 19,877 respectively, while Cross River recorded 16,270.

Anambra remained at zero, as INEC confirmed voter registration is still suspended in the state in line with Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022 following the recent governorship election.

INEC added that the figures remain provisional until the data undergoes claims, objections, and a full clean-up using the Automated Biometric Identification System.

More updates are expected in the coming days as the CVR exercise continues nationwide.