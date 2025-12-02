FG, ActionAid unveil strategy to boost food security

FEDERAL Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria, has unveiled a National Agroecology Strategy aimed at transforming Nigeria’s agrifood systems and strengthening national resilience to climate change, with the goal of promoting a just, inclusive, and sustainable pathway for agricultural development.

Endorsed at the 46th National Council on Agriculture and Food Security, the National Agroecology Strategy is expected to serve as a government-owned framework guiding agricultural planning, research, extension systems, and budget allocations across all states of the federation.

Speaking at the National Summit on Agroecology and Public-Private Partnership (PPP), held yesterday in Lagos to validate ongoing national efforts on the initiative, the Country Director, ActionAid, Andrew Mamedu, emphasised the need to redesign the country’s food system through agroecology, noting that the approach would build soil health, improve yield stability, strengthen community resilience, and reduce dependence on harmful external inputs.

He added that the National Strategy on Agroecology, was developed through a multi-stakeholder process led by ActionAid Nigeria and FMAFS to empower smallholder women farmers to produce more sustainably, preserve indigenous seeds, and improve household nutrition.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Marcus Ogunbiyi, noted that the endorsement of the National Agroecology Strategy, at the 46th National Council on Agriculture and Food Security, reflected the Federal Government’s commitment to building a climate-resilient and sustainable food system.