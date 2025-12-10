FG arraigns ex-aviation minister Stella Oduah over alleged N2.4b fraud

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned former Minister of Aviation, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, and her co-defendant, Gloria Odita, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on multiple counts bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretence, and criminal breach of trust.

According to the charge sheet presented before Justice Hamza Muazu, the defendants were accused of conspiring in January 2014 to obtain a total of N2,469,030,738.90 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under allegedly fraudulent claims.

In Count One, the prosecution alleged that Oduah and Odita “agreed amongst yourselves to obtain the whopping sum of Two Billion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Nine Million, Thirty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Eight Naira, Nine Kobo (₦2,469,030,738.90) … by falsely pretending that the said sum represented ‘Cost of Technical Supervision’ and ‘Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services,’ which representation you knew to be false.”

The offence violates Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and is punishable under Section 1(3).

In Count Two, the government alleged that on January 13, 2014, the defendants “obtained the sum of Eight Hundred and Thirty-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Eight Naira, Nine Kobo (₦839,780,738.90) … by falsely pretending that the said sum represented ‘Cost of Technical Supervision’.”

Count Three alleges that on February 12, 2014, the defendants obtained ₦1,629,250,000 from the ministry through Global Offshore Marine Ltd, claiming it was for “Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services,” a representation the prosecution says was knowingly false.

In Counts Four and Five, the FG accused Oduah, as minister at the time, of dishonestly misappropriating the same sums earmarked for a contract awarded to 1-Sec Security Nigeria Ltd.

The charge states that she “dishonestly misappropriated the sum … by authorizing the transfer of the said sum, which act is a breach of your official trust,” contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code.The charges were read to both defendants, who pleaded not guilty.

The defendants’ lawyers, Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) for Oduah and Wale Balogun (SAN) for Odita, subsequently moved bail applications.

Ikpeazu urged the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition, noting that the first defendant has been a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has voluntarily flown in from the United States to honour the court summons, and has been on administrative bail with the EFCC.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who appeared personally for the prosecution, said the government was not opposed to bail.

However, he insisted that the court should set a firm date for the hearing, adding that the defendants were served as far back as November 27, 2025, and are fully aware of the steps they ought to take.

Justice Muazu granted Oduah bail on self-recognition and ordered the defendants to deposit their passports with the court.

Justice Mauzu adjourned the matter to February 12 and 13, 2026, for trial.