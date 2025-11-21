FG assures health coverage amid concerns on poor funding, others

The Federal Government has reported notable strides in Nigeria’s pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), as health leaders nationwide gathered in Calabar for the 66th session of the National Council on Health (NCH).

The high-level meeting saw federal and state officials renew commitments to expanding health insurance, strengthening primary healthcare, and improving sector financing.

The yearly council, chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, convened commissioners for health, development partners, and other stakeholders to assess ongoing reforms and set priorities for 2026 and beyond.

Pate highlighted encouraging trends in national health outcomes, pointing to a 17 per cent decline in maternal deaths recorded in Abi Local Council of Cross River State, one of several areas showing measurable improvements in service delivery.

He disclosed that N68 billion has been released for vaccine procurement and that an outstanding N15 billion owed to health workers has been cleared. According to him, these actions demonstrate the administration’s heightened commitment to health funding.

Meanwhile, health experts have issued a fresh warning over rising tuberculosis (TB) stigma and delays in health-sector funding, stressing that Nigeria risks a worsening disease burden if urgent action is not taken.

The call was made yesterday during the welcome ceremony for Commissioners of Health and Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) at the ongoing 66th National Council on Health (NCH) in Calabar.

The Executive Secretary of the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Mayowa Joel, lamented the country’s rising TB numbers, describing the disease as preventable and curable yet still responsible for thousands of avoidable deaths.

He noted that Nigeria records around 500,000 TB cases yearly, making it the sixth highest TB-burdened country in the world and the highest in Africa. According to him, the nation loses one person to the disease every eight minutes.

“Tuberculosis is not a spiritual attack. It is an infectious airborne disease that can be prevented and treated.

“Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to treatment. We must speak out, encourage testing, and support those affected. TB treatment is free in all public health facilities,” Joel said.

He commended the Federal Government’s efforts, including those of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s Global TB Champion, and the Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for their commitment to achieving the UN’s 2030 target for TB elimination. Also speaking, Ibrahim

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) for the Global Fund to Fight HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Ibrahim Tajudeen, urged state governments to adopt innovative financing models to confront Nigeria’s growing health needs.