FG committed to equipping police, security agencies against insecurity – Tinubu

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies with modern tools, improved training, and sustained logistical support to strengthen the fight against insecurity across the country.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, gave the assurance on Saturday at the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Regular Course 7/2019 Cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

Addressing senior government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, and thousands of proud parents and guardians, President Tinubu described the event as “a momentous milestone for our young cadets and a symbol of our collective progress in reinforcing the nation’s security architecture.”

He commended the Nigeria Police Academy for its steady transformation, citing improvements in infrastructure, academic quality, and training standards, as well as its evolution into a fully accredited degree-awarding institution.

He also applauded patriotic Nigerians whose contributions have helped nurture the institution into a centre for grooming disciplined, knowledgeable, and service-driven officers.

Reaffirming his administration’s drive to build a modern, people-centred Police Force, President Tinubu said the government remains committed to fostering integrity, accountability, professionalism, and respect for human rights within the policing system.

“Our vision remains clear, to raise a Police Force that is well educated, well trained, and fully equipped to manage internal security with dignity and fairness,” he said.

He praised the Academy’s management and staff for aligning with the administration’s reforms, describing their efforts as “crucial to building a police institution capable of earning public trust and maintaining peace through intelligence-driven and community-oriented policing.”

Delivering the President’s message, Senator Akume charged the newly commissioned cadets to uphold the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotism.

“You are not just law enforcers; you are guardians of our collective security and well-being. The nation expects you to serve with honour, fairness, and selfless dedication,” he said.

President Tinubu further stressed that the cadets must treat all Nigerians with dignity, uphold the rule of law at all times, and exhibit exemplary conduct both on and off duty.

He reassured them that their welfare and professional development would remain a priority of the Federal Government.

He noted that the administration is adopting a comprehensive strategy to address insecurity, one that goes beyond equipment to include tackling root causes through economic expansion, social cohesion, and inclusive development.

The President also expressed appreciation to the families of the graduating cadets for their unwavering support, describing them as vital partners in raising disciplined and patriotic officers.

The President also urged Nigerians to unite behind the quest for a safer and more prosperous nation.

“Let us look to the future with hope and determination. Together, we can build a Nigeria that is secure, just, and prosperous for all,” he said.