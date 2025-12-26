FG confirms air strikes on terrorist target in Northwest

The Federal Government has confirmed the air strikes on terrorists in the northwestern part of the country.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, through his spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The minister explained Nigeria’s engagement in structural security cooperation with international partners, including the United States, to tackle terrorism and violent extremism.

The statement read in part: “The Ministry confirms that Nigerian authorities engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the U.S.

The U.S. government had earlier said it would send additional support to boost surveillance, security operations and counter-terror efforts in the North.

This was against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s order on Thursday of the U.S. air strikes against ISIS militants operating in the northwest of Nigeria.

Tuggar said the cooperation was in line with the established practice and bilateral understandings between Nigeria and the US.

This, he noted, includes exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination and other forms of support that are consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and shared commitment to regional and global security.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

“Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security,” the minister said.

He assured that the federal government will continue to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels in order to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt terrorist financing and logistics and prevent cross-border threats while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

“The ministry will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels”, he said.

Meanwhile, the United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has commended the Nigerian Government for its cooperation during the coordinated air strikes.

He said the Christmas Day operation was part of a broader US-led military action aimed at dismantling terrorist networks in the region.

He said in a post on X that the operation has sent a clear message to extremist groups about Washington’s readiness to act.