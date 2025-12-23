FG congratulates Amupitan on UNIJOS award

The Federal Government has congratulated the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), on his conferment with the “Great Ambassador of the University of Jos” award.

In a congratulatory letter signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the Federal Government described the honour as a testament to Amupitan’s lifelong dedication to academic excellence, legal scholarship, and selfless national service.

The award was conferred on the INEC boss during the university’s 50th Alumni Anniversary and combined 35th and 36th convocation ceremony in Jos.

In the letter, referenced SGF.5/S.4/T/867 and dated 15th December 2025, Akume noted that the recognition by the University of Jos was not merely an alumni gesture, but a validation of the chairman’s impact on the nation.

He said: “This prestigious honour is a fitting tribute to your exemplary leadership, sterling public service, and enduring commitment to democratic governance, national development, and institutional integrity.”

The government further highlighted that Amupitan’s leadership at the helm of the nation’s electoral umpire has been characterised by a drive for systemic strengthening.

The INEC boss earned an LLM at his alma mater in 1993 and a PhD in Law in 2007. His brilliance and dedication to the ivory tower culminated in his promotion to the rank of Professor of Law in 2008.

Akume remarked on the deep-rooted connection, saying: “The University of Jos, by this award, has not only celebrated an illustrious alumnus, but has also affirmed the positive impact of its graduates on the nation and beyond. You have remained a worthy ambassador of the university, reflecting its ideals of excellence, service, and responsible citizenship.”

Beyond his roles at INEC, Amupitan is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s brilliant legal minds. His elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014 was a recognition of his significant contributions to legal practice and scholarship.

With over 50 publications to his credit, his expertise spans critical areas such as Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance and Company Law, Privatisation Law and Reforms in Nigeria’s Electoral Jurisprudence.

His administrative pedigree is equally formidable. Before he was appointed INEC chairman, he served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos. He also held roles as Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008–2014), a member of the university’s Governing Council, and Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council at Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU).

As the nation moves forward in its democratic journey, the Federal Government expressed its optimism that this recognition would further fuel the INEC chairman’s resolve to deliver transparent and credible processes.

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, further quoted the SGF as saying: “As you continue to serve the nation with distinction, please accept my best wishes for continued good health, wisdom, and success in your noble responsibilities. May this recognition further inspire you to greater heights of service to Nigeria and humanity at large.

“The Great Ambassador award remains one of the highest honours the University of Jos bestows upon its alumni, reserved for individuals who have reached the pinnacle of their careers while maintaining the highest ethical standards.