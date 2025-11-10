FG decries road vandalism, vows speedy completion of major highways

The Federal Government has expressed deep concern over the rising cases of vandalism and misuse of newly constructed and ongoing road projects across the country, warning that such acts threaten the lifespan and safety of critical national infrastructure.

In a statement by Mohammed Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, issued the warning at the weekend during an inspection visit to the ongoing sections of the Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Expressway project, where he condemned the destructive activities of hoodlums along the completed and active sections of the road.

“The minister, in particular, decried instances of individuals removing safety railings, damaging concrete pavements, or converting portions of the highway into refuse dumps and drying grounds—especially around the Jaji Bridge corridor in Kaduna State.

“Maintenance begins with discipline and public responsibility,” Goronyo stated, adding, “We have observed people cutting through newly completed road sections or tampering with vital components. These acts of vandalism must stop immediately.”