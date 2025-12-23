FG defends new counterterrorism doctrine, pledges strict rules of engagement

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris (left); Director-General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr Mohammed Bulama and Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Ali, during the end-of-year news conference in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: NAN

The Federal Government has said Nigeria’s security operations will be conducted in strict compliance with globally accepted rules of engagement as it confronts terrorism and other criminal threats.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the assurance at the end-of-year press briefing held at the NICON Luxury Hotel yesterday.

Responding to concerns surrounding the new counterterrorism doctrine, which classifies all armed groups operating outside state authority as terrorists, including bandits, militias, armed gangs and their enablers, Idris said Nigeria was prepared to defend itself while observing the highest procedural standards. “Nigeria has to defend itself as a country by observing the highest standards of procedure. All our Armed Forces are trained and have been collaborating with their international partners, and they are following strict protocols of engagement with terrorists. We must commend our Armed Forces for observing that,” he said.

Reviewing the administration’s performance in 2025, the minister said the government prioritised restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding confidence in the economy. He noted that gross domestic product grew by 3.98 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, driven largely by sustained expansion in the non-oil sector.

He added that inflationary pressures had eased, with headline inflation declining for eight consecutive months to 14.45 per cent in November 2025, while food inflation was also on a downward trajectory.

According to Idris, Nigeria’s external reserves rose to about $44.56 billion, strengthening currency stability and reassuring international investors. Trade performance also improved, with a surplus of N6.69 trillion recorded in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 27.29 per cent year-on-year increase. He said investor confidence was further boosted by a Eurobond issuance that was oversubscribed by about 400 per cent of the $2.3 billion target.

The minister said economic reforms were deliberately linked to infrastructure delivery, stressing that growth could not outpace the infrastructure supporting it. He disclosed that Nigeria recorded its highest-ever maximum daily energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours nationwide on March 4, 2025, alongside the rollout of the Presidential Metering Initiative and the issuance of the first bond under the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme.

On transport infrastructure, Idris said the government invested more than N1.5 trillion in road projects in 2025, describing it as the largest such commitment in the country’s history. He said the investment was anchored on four legacy highway projects — the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Trans-Saharan Highway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Expressway — designed to connect regions and open new economic corridors.

“These are not conventional roads. They are being built with reinforced concrete pavement designed to last 50 to 100 years, drastically cutting future maintenance costs and promoting local content,” he said.

Idris said the government believed the short-term pains of reform were giving way to long-term gains, assuring Nigerians that the administration was consolidating stability, protecting the country, empowering young people and creating opportunities for all citizens.

He also said economic reforms extended to agriculture, noting that President Bola Tinubu approved the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture with N1.5 trillion, described as the largest single boost to agricultural financing in recent history.

The minister confirmed the release of all 230 pupils abducted from St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Niger State, saying the development ended a distressing episode and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to citizen protection.

He said the Federal Government empathised with the families of the pupils and wished them a peaceful reunion and healing ahead of the Christmas festivities.

According to him, 2025 was a year of strengthening foundations, while the goal for 2026 is to build a secure, competitive and prosperous Nigeria on that base.