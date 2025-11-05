FG engages consultants to strengthen water users in Gari irrigation scheme

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has engaged consultancy firms to establish and strengthen Water Users Associations (WUAs) in the Gari Irrigation Scheme, Jigawa State.

At a handover ceremony held at the project site, the ministry said the initiative marks a new phase in the Gari Irrigation Project aimed at improving water management, boosting agricultural productivity, and enhancing food security.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Funmi Imuetinyan, OMADAC Engineering Limited will oversee the management and technical strengthening of the WUAs to ensure efficient irrigation operations and equitable water distribution among farmers.

Speaking at the event, Director of Irrigation and Drainage, Engr. (Mrs.) Esther Oyeronke Oluniyi, represented by Engr. Victor Ojiako, commended the collaboration between the Ministry, the Hadejia–Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), and local communities.

She noted that the project would transform agricultural livelihoods, strengthen economic resilience, and contribute significantly to national food security.

Project Coordinator, Mrs. Florence Oyakhirome, described the handover as a major milestone toward sustainable agricultural development and improved livelihoods for farming communities. She said the initiative reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to food security and effective water resource management through strong stakeholder partnerships.

“When communities take ownership of development projects, such projects become sustainable, and that is exactly what the Gari Irrigation Project stands for,” Oyakhirome stated.

She also stressed the need for women’s participation in irrigated agriculture, noting that women and youths account for 45–50 percent of farming activities and up to 90 percent of labour in rice production. She urged that women be included in the leadership of the WUAs.

National Desk Officer for Water Users Associations, Engr. Ibe Uzoechi, said the development would empower farmers to take greater responsibility in the operation and maintenance of irrigation infrastructure. He urged members to work collectively and protect the facilities for future generations.

President of the Gari Irrigation Scheme Water Users Association, Alhaji Haruna Isyaku, described the event as a new beginning for farmers in the area.

He said improved irrigation facilities would enable farmers to expand crop production, diversify livelihoods, and increase incomes.

“The project stands as a testament to what can be achieved when government, institutions, and communities work together toward a common goal,” he said, pledging that the Association would take full ownership and ensure sustainability.

The Gari Irrigation Project is one of Nigeria’s flagship agricultural initiatives designed to improve water-use efficiency and expand irrigable land for farmers across Jigawa State and neighbouring regions.