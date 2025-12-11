FG eyes nationwide EV rollout as CNG attracts $2bn investment

Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PI-CNG), Ismael Ahmed, has said Nigeria’s clean mobility transition is advancing at an unprecedented pace, with over $2 billion in investment commitments and more than 100,000 vehicles converted nationwide to compressed natural gas (CNG).

Ahmed, who revealed this at a press conference to launch PI-CNG 2.0 in Abuja on Thursday, said the milestones were a confirmation of the initiative’s credibility and viability, adding that the Federal Government is now redirecting its focus to the mass rollout of Electric Vehicles.

According to him, the PI-CNG has also deployed 58 CNG refuelling stations across 28 states in partnership with major operators.

The Pi-CNG, a flagship program of the Federal Government of Nigeria, was launched in 2023 to promote the widespread adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles, especially in mass transit systems, driving cost savings, job creation, energy security, and environmental

He added that the initiative has onboarded over 300 automotive conversion partners and trained more than 6,000 Nigerians, including 150 armed forces personnel and 220 women in Kano State.

He disclosed that a key feature of PI-CNG 2.0 is local content development, saying that a 10-hectare industrial park at Ajaokuta is being established for domestic manufacturing of CNG equipment, which will reduce import dependence, lower asset costs, and strengthen the supply chain.

His words, “PI-CNG 1.0 has achieved remarkable progress, moving from virtually nothing in October 2023 when there were only one or two conversion centres and perhaps a single feeding station into about 58 refuelling stations today, with 100,000 vehicles converted to CNG in less than two years.

“The speed of adoption is unprecedented. For comparison, it took India 18 years to develop into a CNG nation, while Iran required 15 to 20 years, investing about $5.5 billion for a population of about 20 million. Nigeria, by contrast, is achieving this transformation for a population of over 200 million in a fraction of the time.

“The President ensured that the initiative was taken seriously, recognizing the need for rapid action. From its setup in October 2023 to today, PI-CNG has successfully converted 100,000 vehicles, demonstrating the scale and urgency of Nigeria’s clean mobility transition.”

Ahmed revealed that by January 2026, five new liquefied CNG (LCNG) and daughter stations will be commissioned in Kano, with further expansions planned for Kaduna, Gombe, Maiduguri, and Katsina.

He noted that the Northern Corridor expansion would anchor a reliable gas supply to underserved regions and ensure that availability matches rising demand.

According to him, while significant strides have been made, the initiative remains mindful of the challenges inherent in a large-scale energy transition.

He added: “Changing energy habits takes time, and logistical complexities in gas delivery, limited infrastructure in certain regions, and the need to strengthen local technical capacity are ongoing considerations.

“Rather than viewing these as obstacles, PI-CNG sees them as opportunities to refine strategy, expand access, enhance supply reliability, and accelerate the adoption of both CNG and electric mobility solutions nationwide.

“It is important to note that PI-CNG’s mandate extends beyond CNG to also include electric mobility, a dual focus entrusted by the President. The initiative aims to incentivise the adoption of both CNG and electric vehicles (EVs).

“Building on the outcomes of its initial phase, PI-CNG is now entering a new era: PI-CNG 2.0. This phase will focus on scaling operations, driving localisation of manufacturing, and deepening market integration. While CNG deployment remains central, the programme will now place greater emphasis on electric mobility.”