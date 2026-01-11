FG files cybercrime charges against ex-Nigeria envoy to Zambia, Ominyi, others

The Federal Government has filed a three-count criminal charge against a former Nigerian Ambassador to Zambia, Amb. Nwannebuike Ominyi Eze, and others over alleged cybercrime offences at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The amended charges, filed by the Federal Government in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/654/, stem from alleged false and damaging statements published on Top Trends Nigeria Online Newspaper, Facebook and other social media platforms, said to have harmed the reputation of Chief Dr Emmanuel Ogai, a prominent Nigerian industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of Frontfield Group of Companies.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that on or about March 22, 2025, within the jurisdiction of the court, the defendants used computer networks to disseminate statements accusing Chief Ogai of colluding with officials of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to remove Ominyi’s name from the NYSC national database after the completion of the 2005 service year.

The Federal Government contends that the statements were false and made with knowledge that Amb. Ominyi did not complete a full-time academic programme at Ebonyi State University and was allegedly not qualified to participate in the compulsory NYSC scheme.

The prosecution further alleges that the publications were intended to cause harm, criminal intimidation, enmity, anxiety and hatred against Chief Ogai.

In count one, the defendants are accused of conspiracy to damage the reputation of Chief Ogai by making malicious publications, including claims that he is a “serial blackmailer”, through online platforms.

The offence is said to be punishable under Section 27(1)(a)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended).

Count two alleges that the defendants falsely claimed that Chief Ogai was behind efforts to disqualify Ominyi as an ambassadorial nominee in order to replace him, statements prosecutors say were intended to expose the industrialist to hatred, harassment, bullying and reputational damage, contrary to Section 24(2)(a) of the Act.

The third count accuses the defendants of knowingly transmitting false statements through computer networks with intent to cause harm, an offence punishable under Section 24(2)(a)(b) of the Cybercrime Act.

The defendants are expected to take their plea when the matter comes up for arraignment before the Federal High Court in Abuja.