FG halts plans to cede 10,000 hectares of land to Cameroon

The Federal Government has halted plans to cede more than 10,000 hectares of Nigerian land to neighbouring Cameroon following concerns over improper boundary demarcation.

The lawmaker representing Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency, Mr Victor Abang, disclosed this during a constituency briefing on Wednesday at Keyang II in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Abang said the proposed cession was linked to the 2002 International Court of Justice ruling, which stipulated that the Nigeria–Cameroon boundary be defined in line with the 1913 Anglo-German Treaty.

He explained that a joint implementation committee attempted to demarcate the boundary without due regard to established colonial boundary features, including Pillar 113A, a recognised demarcation point between both countries.

According to him, failure to observe the historic boundary would have resulted in the loss of more than 10,000 hectares of Nigerian territory, including parts of Biajua and Danare communities in Boki.

Abang said he presented a motion on the matter on July 5, 2023, which was deliberated upon by the House of Representatives, leading to the suspension of the exercise pending a comprehensive review.

The lawmaker also presented a two-year scorecard titled “The Banjuere”, highlighting projects such as a mini stadium, telecommunications masts linking 35 communities, and N300 million worth of medical equipment.

He further disclosed that he sponsored the National Park Service Amendment Bill, aimed at environmental conservation and the establishment of the Okwangwo National Park Unit as an independent entity.

Abang said the bill was expected to enhance the economic, ecological and developmental value of the Boki forest and its surrounding communities.