FG honours COAS, others at 2026 AFCRD awards ceremony

The Federal Government has conferred honours on serving personnel and veterans of the Nigerian Army in recognition of their gallantry, sacrifice, innovation, exemplary leadership and post-service contributions to national development.



The awards were presented during the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Gala Night in Abuja.



Among the recipients is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, who received the Service and Sacrifice Award for exemplifying selfless service and providing decisive leadership in counter-insurgency and internal security operations across multiple theatres.



Other recipients of the Service and Sacrifice Award include Major-General Abdulsalami Enesi Abubakar, Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, and Major-General Faruk Mijinyawa, former General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Lagos, for their exceptional operational leadership and dedication to duty.

Brigadier-General Musa Uba was posthumously honoured with the Gallantry Award for displaying exceptional courage and leading troops from the front during counter-insurgency operations in Borno State, while Brigadier-General Usman Ahmad received the Mission Success Award for his critical role in repelling repeated terrorist attacks and sustaining operational effectiveness under intense pressure.



In the area of innovation, Colonel Ibrahim Mohammed Gero received the Innovation Award for developing and deploying a redesigned ballistic gunboat that significantly enhanced operational effectiveness in support of Operation Delta Safe.



Late Colonel B. Umaru was posthumously awarded the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Excellence Award for his outstanding intelligence leadership during Operation Hadin Kai, while late Lieutenant-Colonel Thomas Ebisingha Alari received the Fallen Heroes Award for his gallantry and pivotal role in major counter-terrorism operations in the North East.



In the veterans’ category, former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), was honoured with the Legacy (Service and Sacrifice) Award for his reforms and expansion of operational capacity during his tenure from 2015 to 2021, as well as his subsequent diplomatic service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.



Also honoured was Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), who received the Sentinel of Freedom Award for his contributions to strategic military communication, peacekeeping operations and sustained advocacy for veterans’ welfare, national security and civic values.



Major-General Mohammed Sadiq Aliyu (rtd) received the Phoenix Award for resilience and exceptional leadership, having continued to render distinguished service despite being wounded in action during counter-insurgency operations.



Colonel Olubunmi Oyekola (rtd) was honoured with the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award for successfully translating military discipline and logistics expertise into a thriving catering and hospitality enterprise, while Colonel Bartholomew Chukwuemeka Ogbonna (rtd) received the Community Champion Award for his commitment to grassroots development, healthcare support, water projects and youth mobilisation for service in the Armed Forces and other security agencies.



Master Warrant Officer Manu Garba was also awarded the Distinguished Citizen Service Medal for his 35 years of meritorious service in the Nigerian Army and his sustained post-retirement community development initiatives.