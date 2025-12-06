FG insists Nigeria’s energy transition must reflect national realities

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria will pursue its transition to a low-carbon economy at a pace that reflects its national realities.

The government maintained that the country cannot jump or leapfrog into rapid fossil-fuel phase-outs without considering its economic survival and development priorities.

Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Omoteniyoye Majekodunmi, stated this at the two-day COP-30 Follow-Up Action Meeting and the launch of a Climate-Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) Recharge Hub in Abuja.

The event, organised by BYD Nigeria and Haitong in partnership with the Grassroots Centre for Rights and Civic Orientation, was aimed at turning global climate commitments into concrete local action.

Majekodunmi, who was represented by the Assistant Chief Chemical Engineer, Jummai Vandu, said the Council established under the Climate Change Act 2021 was set up to coordinate climate actions across government, the private sector, civil society, and all stakeholders.

She said the NCCC has become one of the most visible institutions in the climate space because climate impacts now touch every aspect of livelihood, health and national development.

Majekodunmi said Nigeria’s newly developed Just Transition Guideline (2023) provides a roadmap for shifting to a low-carbon economy without undermining jobs, incomes and national stability.

According to her, while the global community is pushing for a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, Nigeria must design a pathway that protects its economic sovereignty, noting that crude oil still accounts for a major share of government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.

Majekodunmi stressed that although renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are abundant in Nigeria, the major constraint remains infrastructure, adding that initiatives like the BYD Motor Nigeria EV Recharge Hub demonstrate the type of sector-led innovation the country needs.

When called upon, we ensure that we are present, coordinated, collaborative, and ready to partner because we understand that the impacts of climate change directly affect livelihoods. In the spirit of inclusion, we do not want any Nigerian to be left behind. That is why, in 2023, the National Council on Climate Change developed a just transition guideline for the country.

This document provides a framework for Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy, an issue that remains a key focus in international forums. At the recent conference, our Chairman, who served on the National Committee, emphasised the importance of actively participating in these discussions.

She said, “The conversation around climate transition is critical because it addresses fundamental questions: what are we transitioning from, where are we going, and how will we get there? Our role is to provide scientific and technical knowledge to Nigerians, helping everyone understand the basics of climate change and its impacts on our society.

“Transition is already underway globally. The international community, particularly non-Asian countries, is working to phase out fossil fuels and reduce environmental impacts.

“However, we must also consider Nigeria’s unique circumstances. Our economy remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, which account for a significant portion of government revenue and foreign earnings.

“With over 230 million citizens, we must proceed cautiously. We cannot leapfrog or make abrupt shifts. What we advocate is a careful and balanced transition, implemented at a pace that aligns with Nigeria’s national circumstances and defined development priorities.

Majekodunmi said the NCCC is ready to provide technical and institutional support to replicate the EV recharge hub across states, emphasising that climate solutions must be locally led and backed by strong partnerships.

She added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises inclusion, innovation, energy security and sustainable growth.

The Chief Executive Officer of Haitong Nigeria Limited and Executive Vice-Chairman of BYD Nigeria, Chief Moses Ayom, said Nigeria must take decisive steps to avoid being left behind in the global shift to electric mobility.

He said the initiative was a practical response to the outcomes of the recent UN climate conference in Belém, Brazil.

He said the new recharge hub would serve government agencies, businesses, and individuals using electric vehicles, adding that its fast-charging facility could fully power an EV in 40 minutes.

According to him, “Practical action speaks louder than words. We are investing in structures and infrastructure that will transform mobility and empower our people.”

Ayom noted that the hub would support skills development, technology transfer, and job opportunities for young people in EV retail and maintenance, and would also serve as a training centre for technicians.

Describing COP-30 as the “COP of truth”, he said the world had reached a point where climate action must translate into reality and not remain in negotiation rooms.

He highlighted the just transition outcome of the climate talks, saying the hub aligned with global expectations that climate action must not leave vulnerable communities behind.

Ayom commended President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Capital Territory’s smart city drive, saying both policies provided clear signals to investors to support climate-friendly solutions.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, represented by Chief Route Commander Christopher Eya, also commended the firm for developing EV-charging technology that supports all brands of electric vehicles.

He described the Climate-Smart EV Recharge Hub as a modern facility powered by clean energy and designed to reduce pollution in urban and rural communities.

“Electric vehicles are encouraged because they eliminate pollutants associated with exhaust emissions,” he said.