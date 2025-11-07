FG, Intelligent Innovations launch ‘Happy Woman Platform’

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, in partnership with Intelligent Innovations, has launched the Happy Woman Platform, a national digital ecosystem designed to empower 10 million Nigerian women with access to financing, skills development, mentorship, and digital tools for economic independence.

This was unveiled in Lagos on Friday, aimed at bridging longstanding opportunity gaps for women across the country, connecting micro-entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives to resources that will help them achieve financial freedom and sustainable growth.

According to the organisers, the Happy Woman Platform offers an integrated suite of opportunities for Nigerian women, including: financing and business growth tools, access to loans, grants, and funding to scale women-led ventures.

“Capacity development, training, mentorship, and entrepreneurship programs to enhance skills and employability and health and wellness support, partnerships that offer affordable healthcare and wellness packages.

“Several flagship initiatives are being rolled out under the platform, including: A mandatory entry program teaching financial management and money growth strategies for women seeking financing opportunities. Empower Her Financial Literacy Training (by Kudimata)

“The one million women economic empowerment program provides low-interest loans, equipment financing, and business support to female entrepreneurs.

“The Happy Woman Founders Challenge: A nationwide competition identifying and funding 1,000 women-led innovative business ideas.

“The Happy Woman Creator Program: Targets 10,000 female digital creators with mentorship, gadgets, and monetisation opportunities in the online content economy.

However, speaking during the launch, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the initiative as a turning point for women’s economic inclusion in Nigeria.

“It’s Woman’O’clock in Nigeria! The Happy Woman Platform represents a new dawn for Nigerian women, a future where access to opportunities, funding, and digital empowerment are no longer limited by background or circumstance,” she said.

“This initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring that no woman is left behind in our nation’s economic transformation.”

In collaboration with the private sector, the Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Innovations, Mr. Kunle Erinle, said the platform is designed to connect women to financial freedom through technology and strategic partnerships.

“Our goal is to link 10 million Nigerian women to opportunities that transform lives. By leveraging technology, data, and partnerships, we’re creating a single gateway for women to access funding, training, visibility, and community,” Erinle explained.

Also speaking, Mrs. Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Co-founder of the Happy Woman Platform, expressed her delight at the initiative’s realisation after years of groundwork.

“This platform represents a new era for Nigerian women, one that offers access to funding, information, and empowerment opportunities that can transform lives. I encourage every woman to sign up and be part of this movement,” she said.

The Happy Woman Platform will link participants with partners across financial services, technology, insurance, and consumer goods sectors.

Organisers project that the initiative will create millions of jobs, boost entrepreneurship, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP through women-led growth.

The Happy Woman Platform is a digital ecosystem powered by Intelligent Innovations, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development. Its core mission is to empower 10 million Nigerian women with financial literacy, digital inclusion, and access to sustainable economic opportunities.

Women across Nigeria can now sign up through the official Happy Woman portal to begin their journey toward financial freedom and empowerment.