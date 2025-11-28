FG launches ECOWAS biometric identity card to combat cross-border crimes

To introduce emergency travel passport for stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) as part of its strategy to enhance regional security and modernise national identity management.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that the initiative aims to tackle transborder criminal activities, irregular migration, and document falsification throughout West Africa.

He made this known at an event marking the launch of the document on Friday in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo described the biometric card’s activation as “a powerful new beginning” for regional mobility and security cooperation.

He noted that the project’s previous delays were not indicative of Nigeria’s capabilities but were resolved under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership. “President Tinubu pushed for action, and today the promise has become reality. This is what leadership looks like; not talk, but delivery,” he stated.

The minister emphasised that the ENBIC represents a modern identity and security framework, crucial for effective border control and intelligence operations.

He explained that “If you are travelling only within ECOWAS, you no longer need a passport. This card is sufficient for all regional travel,” underlining its potential to alleviate passport demand.

In addition to the card’s rollout, the minister highlighted ongoing upgrades to the nation’s travel and border security, including the implementation of the UN-mandated Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) in 2024.

He stressed plans for the Nigeria Immigration Service to introduce a Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP) to aid stranded citizens in January.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, represented by Permanent Secretary Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, assured of the government’s commitment to regional unity.

He said, “In our hands is a simple card, but in our hearts lies a profound hope,” emphasising its potential to empower cross-border traders and migrant women.

Akume urged ECOWAS member states to expedite the card’s deployment and harmonise national databases for a fully interoperable regional identity system. He also called on the private sector to innovate services that support digital growth on this platform.

Earlier, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, hailed the ENBIC as historic and technologically advanced.

Speaking on the card’s potential to reduce fraud and disrupt cross-border crime, the CG said, “Its biometric core anchored on high-quality facial and fingerprint data provides a secure link between the holder and the credential.”

Furthermore, Nandap noted the ENBIC’s economic benefits, stating it would enhance commerce, labour mobility, and tourism across West Africa.

“It is a foundational tool for a more secure, integrated, and prosperous region,” she added.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, praised Nigeria’s leadership amid regional challenges, indicating the importance of the ENBIC rollout as part of a broader vision for a comprehensive biometric identity ecosystem in the region.

Dimanche Sharon, Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), also supported the initiative, describing the ENBIC as “a strategic step toward secure mobility” that will improve migration management and identity verification in West Africa.