FG launches report to tackle IDP crisis in Lake Chad Basin

The Federal Government on Tuesday launched a groundbreaking study aimed at addressing the devastating impact of climate change on internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the conflict-affected North-East region.

The report, titled Resilience and Environmental Sustainability of Resettled Enclaves (RESTORE), highlights the urgent need for multidimensional interventions to reverse environmental degradation, restore livelihoods and improve water resource management in the Lake Chad Basin, one of the country’s most fragile ecological and security zones.

According to the Communications Manager for OSPRE, Amina Wali, the report was produced through a collaboration between the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) and the Heinrich Böll Foundation.

She said the study provides critical evidence on how climate change is aggravating conflict and displacement across the region.

“The study aims to support ongoing recovery efforts in Nigeria’s conflict-affected North-East, particularly among internally displaced populations and resettled communities confronting climate-driven vulnerabilities,” she said.

Speaking at the launch, the Country Director of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, Sophie von Knebel, underscored the urgency of tackling the climate–conflict nexus in the Lake Chad Basin. She stressed that climate change is already a daily reality for affected communities.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat for communities in the Lake Chad Basin—it is their daily reality. This report offers grounded evidence on how environmental degradation is compounding fragility, displacement and insecurity. We are proud to support this work, which will help policymakers, humanitarian actors and communities chart a more sustainable and resilient future,” she said.

In his remarks, Director General of OSPRE, Mr. Chris Ngwodo, highlighted the national significance of the study. He explained that the RESTORE Project is key to understanding how climate shocks, environmental pressures and conflict dynamics intersect to shape patterns of displacement and resettlement in the region.

“Our goal at OSPRE is to ensure that government and civil society actors have the evidence and tools they need to build resilient communities, strengthen preparedness, and support long-term recovery. We appreciate the partnership with the Heinrich Böll Foundation, which made this work possible,” he said.

Presenting the findings, Lead Researcher Murtala Abdullahi emphasised the need for interdisciplinary solutions that combine reforestation, livelihood restoration, water resource management, transitional justice, and disarmament with ongoing military operations.

In his keynote address, Professor Sunday Ochoche called for coordinated efforts to ensure that resettlement initiatives remain sustainable in the long term.

The RESTORE project report is expected to support existing national strategies on climate security, environmental sustainability and durable solutions for displaced persons.