FG moves to boost climate resilience in conflict-affected North-East

Federal Government (FG), through the Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE), with the support of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, yesterday launched the Resilience and Environmental Sustainability of Resettled Enclaves (RESTORE) Project Report.

The study examines the intersection of climate change, environmental risk factors, conflict dynamics, displacement, and resettlement processes in the Lake Chad Basin, one of Nigeria’s most vulnerable ecological and security frontiers. Communications Manager for OSPRE, Amina Wali, disclosed this in a press statement yesterday.

According to her, the project is part of OSPRE’s mandate to strengthen national preparedness and resilience systems. She quoted the Country Director of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, Sophie von Knebel, as underscoring the urgency of addressing the climate–conflict nexus in the Lake Chad region.

In his remarks, the Director General of OSPRE, Mr Chris Ngwodo, emphasised the national significance of the study.

“The RESTORE Project represents an essential step toward understanding how climate shocks, environmental pressures, and conflict dynamics intersect to shape displacement and resettlement patterns in the North-East,” he said, adding: “Our goal at OSPRE is to ensure that government and civil society actors have the evidence and tools they need to build resilient communities, strengthen preparedness, and support the long-term recovery of this region. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Heinrich Böll Foundation, whose partnership has made this work possible.