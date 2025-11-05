FG moves to improve ferry services in Niger Delta

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Project Development Committee (PDC) for the proposed Niger Delta Ferry Service, a public-private partnership (PPP) initiative aimed at boosting transportation, trade, and economic activities across riverine communities in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Development, Dr. Mary Ogbe, said the project was first approved in September 2022 by the National Council on the Niger Delta, which identified the need for a reliable water transport network to connect the region’s dispersed coastal communities.

She explained that the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to promote inclusive regional growth and sustainable livelihoods under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This project aims to improve accessibility, reduce travel time, and unlock new economic opportunities for millions of Niger Delta residents,” Ogbe said. “It will serve as a catalyst for social, economic, and private sector participation in regional development.”

She noted that an interdepartmental technical committee set up in November 2023 developed the project framework and recommended a PPP model in line with Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) guidelines — a process that culminated in the inauguration of the PDC.

Ogbe commended the Minister of Regional Development for his “visionary leadership and strategic engagement” with key stakeholders, including the ICRC and private investors, saying his efforts had been pivotal in moving the project to its current stage.

A representative of the ICRC, Ezeja Chidiebere, explained that the newly inaugurated PDC merges the former Project Steering Committee and Project Delivery Team in line with reforms aimed at reducing bureaucracy.

“This merger ensures a single, streamlined body that will oversee the project from conception to implementation,” he said.

“We can now deliver PPP projects within three to six months, a process that used to take much longer, while maintaining professionalism, transparency, and value for money.”

Ezeja added that the directive to fast-track PPP projects came directly from the President as part of efforts to eliminate administrative bottlenecks hindering infrastructure delivery.

In his remarks, Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, described the inauguration as a major milestone in the government’s commitment to improving transportation and connectivity in the Niger Delta.

He recalled that the idea for the ferry service was first endorsed at the National Council on Niger Delta meeting in Rivers State in 2022, following resolutions by traditional rulers and youth representatives seeking better access to isolated communities.

“The Niger Delta is made up of scattered communities separated by creeks and waterways,” Momoh said. “Even with new road networks, many areas remain difficult to reach.

“The ferry service will connect those communities to the rest of the country and complement the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project.”

The Minister revealed that consultants had been engaged to design ferry routes and prepare an Outline Business Case (OBC) for the project under the 2024 budget.

He added that the PDC would work closely with the ICRC, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and the Ministry of Blue Economy to ensure smooth implementation.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance commended the initiative as a long-overdue intervention to strengthen economic activity in the Niger Delta.

“Transportation drives growth. When goods and people move, the economy grows,” he said. “Given the geography of the Niger Delta, with its creeks, rivers, and waterways, this ferry service is a practical and much-needed solution.”

He assured the committee of the Finance Ministry’s full support in ensuring sustainable funding and effective execution of the project.

The inauguration of the Project Development Committee marks a critical step toward modernizing the Niger Delta’s transport infrastructure. Once operational, the Niger Delta Ferry Service is expected to enhance mobility, stimulate local commerce, and promote regional integration, serving as a model for effective public-private collaboration in Nigeria’s development agenda.