FG moves to tighten monitoring of N4.7tr constituency projects

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has said it will strengthen monitoring and community involvement in the execution of constituency projects captured in the 2025 budget.

The ministry disclosed this on Friday during a stakeholders’ interactive forum held in Abuja to address challenges affecting the implementation of the N4.7 trillion zonal intervention and constituency projects.

The forum brought together members of the National Assembly, representatives of the diplomatic community and officials of federal ministries, departments and agencies to review gaps in project delivery and agree on corrective measures.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mr Zephaniah Jisalo, said the ministry had verified and certified 110 zonal intervention and constituency projects across the six geopolitical zones in the third quarter of 2025.

Jisalo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Onwusoro Maduka, said the projects spanned school renovations, boreholes, agricultural empowerment, medical outreach and streetlight installations.

He said the ministry would intensify engagement with beneficiary communities, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure residents take ownership of the projects executed in their areas. “We will strengthen our engagement with beneficiary communities to ensure they take full ownership of these projects,” Jisalo said.

The minister warned MDAs against violating existing guidelines, noting that defaulters would be prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and other anti-graft agencies.

He added that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda marked a departure from past practices and required full compliance from all MDAs.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, commended the ministry for convening the forum and promoting cooperation between the National Assembly and MDAs.

Abbas said both arms remained partners in progress, working together to ensure infrastructure and social amenities reach rural communities.

Also speaking, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Abuja, Prof Abdullahi Saleh Bashir, presented a paper on the impact of constituency projects and their alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He listed economic reforms, infrastructure development, security, job creation, SME growth and improved education as key pillars of the agenda.