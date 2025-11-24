FG partners civil society on mental health reform in prisons

The Federal Government has endorsed a new initiative aimed at addressing mental health challenges within Nigeria’s correctional system, as civil society organisations (CSOs) and private partners launch a programme designed to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

The Vcare for Development Foundation, working with the Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation and the Nigerian Correctional Service, has introduced Reform360: Reinvent, Reconnect, Reintegrate. The programme, supported by Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited, seeks to place mental health at the centre of correctional reform.

At the Male Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ikoyi, more than one hundred inmates have completed Mental Health First Aider training, with certificates awarded to 107 participants, including seven correctional officers. The initiative is being presented as a model for human-centred rehabilitation.

Beneficiaries have spoken of its impact. One inmate said, “I almost lost hope, but this programme brought me back to life. I have been rebirthed.” Another, described as a cell elder, remarked, “This didn’t just teach us. It softened our hearts.” A correctional officer observed visible changes among participants: “You could see it in their eyes as some sat in silence, visibly sober, while others nodded slowly, and in deep thoughts. An inmate who was once withdrawn began to bathe, smile, and reconnect with others.”

The Federal Government has emphasised that the initiative aligns with national priorities on rehabilitation and reintegration. Officials noted that Reform360 contributes directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 on good health and well-being and Goal 10 on reducing inequalities.

By tackling stigma and providing structured mental health support, the programme is intended to create safer custodial environments and prepare inmates for reintegration into society. The government has welcomed the partnership with civil society and the private sector, describing it as an example of collaborative reform.

Vcare for Development Foundation has pledged to continue leveraging Sterling Oil’s support to sustain the programme. The organisation said its goal is to “drive positive public health and socio-economic outcomes that honour human dignity.” Sterling Oil has also committed to ongoing contributions, stating that it will “continuously support initiatives that ensure lasting impact in communities.”

The Reform360 initiative is being positioned as part of a broader effort to modernise Nigeria’s correctional system, with the government signalling that mental health care must become a cornerstone of rehabilitation policy.