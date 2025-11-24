FG projects $74b livestock sector capacity by 2035

THE Federal Government has unveiled the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, an ambitious plan to expand the country’s livestock industry from its current value of $32 billion to $74 billion by 2035.

The initiative, it said, is aimed at diversifying the country’s economy and strengthening national food security.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, announced this at the 2025 Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) in Abuja, an event hosted by Sterling Bank under the theme, “Survival of the Greenest: Reclaiming Africa’s Food Destiny.”

He urged financial institutions to establish dedicated livestock desks to access increased funding for pastoralists and processors, thereby unlocking the sector’s full potential.

Maiha said: “If achieved, this target could significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported animal products, create millions of rural jobs, and position the country as a major player in Africa’s livestock market.”

The minister commended Sterling Bank for its leadership in agricultural finance and for providing a platform for critical dialogue, describing ASA as “a vital convening for shaping the continent’s agricultural destiny.”

In his remarks, Group Head, Agric and Solid Mineral Finance, Sterling Bank, Olushola Obikanye, described the summit as “a journey of ideas, conviction, and hope for Africa’s agricultural future.”

He called on African countries to forge stronger partnerships, deploy catalytic financing, and ensure practical policy implementation to accelerate the continent’s agricultural transformation and achieve food security.

“The voices from across the continent have affirmed one truth: Africa’s narrative is being rewritten, not by chance, but by the courage, innovation, and resolve of people who refuse to accept limits,” Obikanye stated, underscoring the transformative power of collaboration highlighted by the discussions at ASA 2025.

In a similar vein, Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Garba Usman, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to mechanised farming and rural empowerment.

The event concluded with goodwill messages from key industry leaders, including Vice Chairman, Noor Takaful Aminu Tukur; Chairman, Bank of Agriculture, Mohammed Babangida; and Managing Director, Sunbeth Global Concepts, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi.