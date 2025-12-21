FG set to save over N2b in 2026 as MDAs go paperless

The federal government is set to save over N2 billion in 2026 following the adoption of the Electronic Content Management (ECM) system by ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The ECM is a digitalisation programme initiated by the Head of Service of the Federation in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021–2025) and involves automating workflows, not just digitising files.

Analysis of the 2024 and 2025 budgets of 10 ministries shows that a significant portion of expenditure went into stationery.

For instance, in 2024, the 10 ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information and National Orientation, Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Budget and Economic Planning, Industry, Trade and Investment, Agriculture and Food Security, Finance, and Interior, as well as the Office of the Head of Service, collectively spent N969.37 million on stationery. That figure rose to N1.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to rise further in 2026.

The Head of Service had set 31 December 2025 as the deadline for all MDAs to become fully paperless, as part of a major digital transformation initiative to boost efficiency, transparency, curb corruption, and reduce delays.

Speaking at the launch of the system in his ministry, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, said that to achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, digital transformation is not optional but a national necessity. Senator Bagudu noted that the ministry, being at the centre of national planning and economic coordination, “it is therefore essential that we keep prioritising efficiency, innovation, and modern governance.”

He added that from henceforth there would be no more paper correspondence in the ministry. Represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Deborah Odoh, the minister said the launch of the system aligns directly with the vision and directive of President Bola Tinubu, as articulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises reform, institutional efficiency, transparency, and the strategic use of technology as a catalyst for national development.

“The Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025, the flagship reform initiative of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, aligns with the vision of Mr President,” he said, adding, “The digitalisation pillar of this reform is transforming the Federal Civil Service. Let me clearly state that digitalisation is not just about technology, it’s about people and mindsets. The success of this system will depend on how well we embrace change, how willing we are to learn, and how committed we are to using these tools to serve our mandate with integrity and excellence.”

He called on the staff of the ministry to take ownership of the new system and see it not as an obligation but as an enabler, empowering them to work smarter, more efficiently, collaborate better, and deliver results that justify the confidence reposed in them.

In her keynote speech, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Didi-Wilson-Jack, who performed the launch, said the event marks more than the launch of a system.

According to her, “It marks a clear statement of intent by a ministry that plans the nation’s future and has now taken a decisive step to secure its own future in a digital age. The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning sits at the very heart of government. This is where numbers meet national priorities. This is where policy intentions are translated into plans, frameworks, and budgets that shape the lives of Nigerians. It is therefore both symbolic and strategic that this ministry is embracing a smarter, faster, and more accountable way of managing its information.”

While congratulating the ministry for taking what she called a bold step, Mrs Didi-Wilson-Jack said the ministry has officially joined a growing movement that understands that good governance cannot wait for files to travel from table to table before decisions are made.

According to her, “This achievement, therefore, places the ministry firmly on track to meet the federal government’s directive for full digitalisation of our work processes by 31st December 2025. It also delivers directly on Pillar 5 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025, which focuses on the digitalisation of work processes.”