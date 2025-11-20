FG, states, LGs share N2.09tr as October revenue

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N2.094 trillion, being the October 2025 Federation Account Revenue, to the federal, states and local governments.

The revenue was shared at the November 2025 FAAC meeting in Abuja.

The N2.094 trillion comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.376 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) of N670.303 billion and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N47.870 billion.

A communiqué issued by FAAC yesterday indicated that gross revenue of N2.934 trillion was available in the month of October 2025. Deduction for cost of collection was N115.278 billion while transfers, interventions, refunds and savings were N724.603 billion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N2.164 trillion was received for October 2025. This was higher than September’s N2.128 trillion by N36.832 billion.

Gross revenue of N719.827 billion was available from VAT in October 2025. This was lower than the N872.630 billion available in September by N152.803 billion.

The communiqué stated that from the N2.094 trillion distributable revenue, the Federal Government received N758.405 billion and the states N689.120 billion.

The local governments received N505.803 billion, while N141.359 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared among the benefiting states.

On the N1.376 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N650.680 billion and the states got N330.033 billion.

The local councils received N254.442 billion and N141.359 billion was shared among the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

From the N670.303 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N100.545 billion, the states N335.152 billion and the local councils N234.606 billion.

A total sum of N7.180 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N47.870 billion EMTL.The states got N23.935 billion while the local councils received N16.755 billion.

In October 2025, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Hydrocarbon Tax (HT) and CIT on Upstream Activities, Companies Income Tax (CIT), CGT and SDT, Oil & Gas Royalty, Import Duty, Excise Duty and CET Levies increased significantly while VAT, EMTL and fees recorded decreases.