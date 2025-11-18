FG suspends NIHOTOUR activities, moves to review tourism regulation

THE Federal Government has suspended all enforcement activities carried out by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) pending full review of its regulatory mandate and operations.

The decision, approved by the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, followed weeks of complaints from operators in the hospitality and tourism industry over what they described as heavy-handed and unclear enforcement actions.

The announcement was made in a statement issued yesterday by Special Adviser to the Minister, Nneka Anibueze.

Musawa said the suspension was necessary to restore order and protect operators’ rights while ensuring that regulatory duties are performed strictly within legal boundaries.

She added that the ministry remains committed to creating a transparent and business-friendly tourism environment in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The ministry has taken note of widespread complaints regarding NIHOTOUR’s recent compliance actions. Until a full policy and operational review is completed, all NIHOTOUR enforcement activities are hereby suspended nationwide,” the minister said.