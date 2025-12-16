FG targets organised criminal networks fueling migrant smuggling

The Federal Government has said that it is evolving strategies to dismantle organized criminal networks behind the smuggling of migrants and irregular migration.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, said the agency is now adopting technology to enhance its anti-smuggling efforts, especially in combating organised criminal networks that use digital platforms for deception and recruitment.

She stated this during an event to commemorate the 2025 Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Week themed ‘Smuggling of Migrants: Emerging Trends, Realities and National Response’, on Monday in Abuja.

Nandap, who called on stakeholders to partner with the agency to boost renewed efforts to end irregular migration and migrant smuggling, said the perpetrators of this crime are always finding new ways to outsmart the law; hence, all must work together to checkmate their activities.

She said, “The fight against migrant smuggling requires collective responsibility from families, communities, and civil society.

“Smugglers now operate with increasing sophistication using encrypted messaging apps, falsifying travel documents, and collaborating with criminal groups across borders.”

Represented by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Works and logistics, Ada Mana, Nandap, while addressing the alarming rise in organised migrant smuggling networks, emphasised that these developments threaten not only human life but also national security and public safety.

CG explained that as an agency, “We join nations and institutions around the world to reflect on the realities of human mobility, its promises, opportunities, challenges, and the collective mandate we share in safeguarding the dignity and rights of all migrants.”

Noting the significance of this year’s theme, the NIS Chief said the Service is intentional about this theme, as it challenges it to acknowledge the dynamics of irregular migration and deepen Nigeria’s resolve to combat the criminal networks that exploit vulnerable individuals.

She pointed out that the NIS, through the Federal Ministry of Interior, has strengthened its approach in this regard through policy reforms and technology deployment, enhanced border surveillance, and the deployment of solutions such as the Command and Control Centre and the Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS).

Nandap explained further that the NIS’ partnership with organisations like the ECOWAS and the IOM in enhancing capacity-building and data exchange has been of great benefit.

“Through bilateral agreements, Nigeria is improving its mechanisms for early warning and cross-border law enforcement,” she added.

In the area of combating misinformation and exploitation, she said the NIS has intensified community awareness programs and that in “This year alone, over 200,000 Corps members were sensitised on the dangers of irregular migration in addition to outreach efforts targeting youth and vulnerable populations.”