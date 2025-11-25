FG to digitise cooperative reform processes amid Akilaah’s award wins

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security and the Coordinating Minister for Cooperative Reform, Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi,

The Federal Government has announced a significant policy initiative to digitise the cooperative sector, which is set to be a cornerstone of the Cooperative Reform Programme for 2026.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security and the Coordinating Minister for Cooperative Reform, Dr. Aliyu Abdullahi, made this known during a national symposium in Abuja.

He said the digitalisation will form one of the foundational pillars of the proposed reforms, aimed at modernising the cooperative movement across the country.

“We are committed to the full-scale digitisation of cooperative operations, establishing transparent financial reporting, and implementing robust governance mechanisms. This initiative will promote technology-enabled inclusion for women, farmers, traders, and youth,” the Minister stated.

The Minister’s remarks position Akilaah Solutions, an award-winning cooperative digital ecosystem and Fintech giant, as a leader in the drive for nationwide digital transformation in the cooperative sector.

Akilaah Solutions and its parent company, MAJ Fintech Group, emerged winners at the 7th Nigerian National Cooperative Awards, clinching all three categories for which they were nominated, including Most Innovative Company of the Year and Best Cooperative Management Solution of the Year.

Akilaah has already developed tools that align seamlessly with the government’s reform blueprint, including digital savings and loans, biometric member onboarding, e-voting, and governance modules.

Other such solutions include real-time visibility from local cooperatives to apex and federal levels, welfare and subsidy distribution solutions, an internal marketplace for cooperative producers and MSMEs, as well as automated reporting features for regulators.

These capabilities make Akilaah uniquely equipped to support the digitisation of over 30,000 cooperatives and millions of members across Nigeria.

The Awards also honoured the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mrs. Amenan Kouakou, as the ‘Most Outstanding Cooperative President of the Year’.

Speaking on the importance of youth involvement in promoting digital reforms and financial dignity, Kouakou said the youth and women are major drivers of the anticipated digital reforms in the cooperative sector.

“This recognition is for every cooperative, every woman, every youth, and every community striving for financial dignity. Akilaah is built by cooperators, for cooperators. We will continue to innovate for Nigeria and for Africa,” she assures in a statement.