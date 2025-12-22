FG to introduce new emergency passports in 2026

Decorates 46 newly promoted comptrollers

The Federal Government has said that it is working towards introducing a new emergency passport, the Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), to replace the current Single Travel Emergency Certificate (STEC) by next year, 2026.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, made this known at the decoration of 46 newly promoted Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACIs) to Comptrollers of Immigration on Monday in Abuja.

The CG stated that the agency is keen on bringing new technology innovations that will enable it to better serve Nigeria and fulfil its constitutional mandate.

She said, “I’m looking forward to embracing 2026, which will also be part of all the reforms we’re doing to ensure that we actually optimise our services, both in terms of our visa, in terms of our passport production line and in terms of our contactless solutions.

“In terms of also the new ones we’re putting in place, like the ENBIC (ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card), which we just started, we want to ensure that our processes are seamless, and also the STEP, which is also a new programme that we’re going to launch early next year, which is the Single Travelling Emergency Passport.”

“It’s going to be biometric-based, and it’s going to be in alternative ways,” she explained further.

The Comptroller General charged the decorated comptrollers to demonstrate heightened vigilance and uncompromising professionalism in the face of Nigeria’s security challenges.

Nandap reminded the officers that promotion in a disciplined service is “neither automatic nor solely a function of years in service” but is earned through “sustained dedication, professional competence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty.”

She paid tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to institutional reforms and national security,” noting that ongoing transformation within the Service is driven by the administration’s resolve to strengthen security institutions.

The CG acknowledged the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for providing “strategic direction, diligent oversight, and resolute dedication to strengthening our operational capacities.”

The immigration chief said the presence of stakeholders shows the collective support that sustains the men and women of this service.

She told the officers that their decoration symbolised the trust reposed in them and signalled an expectation of “enhanced leadership, sound judgement, accountability, and exemplary conduct.”

According to her, their roles at senior levels require clarity of vision, decisiveness, empathy, and the ability to mentor and inspire.

“At this advanced stage of your careers, professional competence must be matched with strong leadership attributes.

“Considering the current security challenges our nation faces, we must remain vigilant and unrelenting in the fight against multifaceted threats. Your actions will set the tone, and your conduct will continue to reflect the core values and reputation of this service.”

Nandap reaffirmed that the NIS would “not tolerate any form of indolence or unprofessional conduct”, urging officers to embrace innovation, adapt to emerging challenges, and always place the interest of the Service above personal considerations.

She acknowledged the sacrifice of their families, saying, “Their patience, encouragement, and understanding have been instrumental to your professional journey.”

The CG encouraged those not promoted to remain steadfast, saying, “There is a time for everyone. Keep working hard, and your time will come.”