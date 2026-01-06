FG to train one million Nigerians in digital skills

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Joint Implementation Committee tasked with training and certifying one million Nigerians in digital literacy and emerging technology skills, as part of efforts to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

The committee was inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, who was represented by Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“This inauguration represents a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s deliberate and strategic commitment to deepening national digital literacy, strengthening human capital development, and promoting inclusive digital transformation in line with national development priorities,” Akume said. He added that the initiative aligns with the Digital Transformation Agenda, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, and

President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with a target of achieving at least 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

Akume clarified that while the programme is supported by federal institutions, it is fully funded and implemented by Clergywealth Cooperative Society Limited. He said the initiative also builds on decisions reached at the 13th National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy meeting in December 2025, including adoption of the Future Proof Economy (FPE) model as the national framework for digital literacy delivery.

The committee will provide leadership, oversight, and stakeholder coordination for nationwide rollout, prioritising youths, women, underserved communities, and persons with disabilities. “Distinguished members, the Terms of

Reference of the Joint Implementation Committee shall include, but not be limited to, planning, coordinating, and organising the National Digital Literacy Conference; providing strategic oversight for the rollout of digital literacy and emerging skills training under the FPE Model; ensuring alignment with national policies; coordinating engagement with relevant MDAs, states, private sector partners, academia, development partners, and civil society organisations; and establishing monitoring, evaluation, and reporting mechanisms,” Akume said.

Committee members were drawn from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Federal Ministries of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Education, Youth Development, and Information and National Orientation, as well as TETFund, NITDA, state representatives, ICT professionals, and civil society organisations.

Akume described the committee’s role as central to deepening human capital development, enhancing national workforce readiness, and supporting sustainable, inclusive digital growth across Nigeria.