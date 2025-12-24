FG trains 75 boat operators for safe inland waterway navigation in Southwest

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in collaboration with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has trained 75 boat drivers and skippers in boat navigation and safety as part of efforts to improve safety and professionalism on the country’s inland waterways.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and NIWA, in line with recommendations from investigation reports under the tenure of former NIWA Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, to improve safety standards, professionalism and confidence among inland waterway operators nationwide.

The three-day training, held from December 22 to 24, 2025, brought together boat operators from Lagos, Ogun and Ondo States, with a focus on equipping participants with the practical knowledge and operational competence required for the issuance of the Certificate in Safe Boating and Navigation.

Participants were drawn from major boating associations, including the Maritime Workers Union, the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATAN), and the Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria (WABOTAN). Boat operators from Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states participated in the programme.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, a representative of the NIWA Lagos Area Office, Timothy Clement, described the training as a significant intervention aimed at reducing accidents on inland waterways.

He noted that many previous boat mishaps were caused by limited technical knowledge and insufficient experience among operators, adding that sustained capacity-building would help address the challenge.

Clement also highlighted ongoing safety measures being implemented by NIWA, including the removal of wrecks to improve navigation and continuous sensitisation of boat operators along major routes such as CMS, Ikorodu, Badore, Badagry and Port Novo.

According to him, NIWA has intensified awareness campaigns, moving from jetty to jetty to educate operators on safe practices, while encouraging boat owners to release more skippers and captains for structured training programmes.

“This year alone, NIWA conducted sensitisation exercises two to three times across different jetties. We are encouraging operators to make more of their captains and skippers available for this kind of training. I believe that by this time next year, we will have even more reasons to celebrate improved safety on our waterways,” he added.

Also speaking, the Lead Trainer and Consultant, Dr. Sileola Akinbowale, described the programme as a life-saving initiative designed to strengthen manpower capacity and reduce waterway accidents.

She explained that the training was structured to ensure boat operators are properly equipped with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills required to operate safely and efficiently.

Akinbowale commended the Federal Government, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the former Managing Director of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, for prioritising safety and capacity development in the sector.

“We did not limit the training to classroom lectures. Participants were taken out for practical sessions at the jetty, which made the programme very effective. It was an all-inclusive training, not just theory,” she said.

She assured that the initiative would be sustained, stressing that continuous capacity enhancement remains critical to saving lives and improving professionalism on inland waterways.

Similarly, the leader of the Ogun State delegation, Pami Ronald, said participants were trained in boat handling, safety procedures, first aid, emergency response, engine maintenance and effective waterway transport management.