FG unveils system to transform oil sector

The Federal Government has inaugurated Enterprise Content Management (ECM) System at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is a digital system to strengthen efficiency, accountability and digital governance in the Federal Public Service.

The ECM system “Go-Live” programme was unveiled yesterday in Abuja by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, alongside the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Patience Oyekunle; top management officials of the ministry, and the Galaxy Backbone Limited, the custodian of the 1Government Cloud platform.

In her remarks, Walson-Jack said the initiative placed the ministry on track to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on the full digitalisation of work processes by December 31, 2025.

According to her, the system will advance Pillar Five of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 2025), which prioritises digitalisation across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

In his remarks, Lokpobiri described the initiative as a major step towards ending delays associated with manual and analogue work processes, noting that government transactions often suffered setbacks due to physical documentation and in-person approvals.

The minister commended Walson-Jack for championing the digitalisation of government processes and said the initiative would help the Federal Government meet the December 31, 2025 deadline for full digitalisation of work processes.

Earlier, Oyekunle, while describing the ECM as a major milestone in the ministry’s transition from manual, paper-based operations to a modern digital work environment, said its deployment would enhance efficiency, transparency, accountability and service delivery across the ministry.