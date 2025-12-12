FG urged to digitise healthcare services in Nigeria

A healthcare service provider has emphasised the need for a comprehensive digital transformation of Nigeria’s healthcare sector to eliminate decades-old inefficiencies caused by paper-based medical records and fragmented service delivery.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vannin Healthcare, Oliver Van Veene, in a statement, asserted that the country has the population strength, mobile connectivity and innovation capacity to build one of the world’s most efficient digital healthcare systems.

According to him, Nigeria has the opportunity to leapfrog traditional healthcare development models by adopting digital solutions that address longstanding gaps in access, data management and continuity of care.

He pointed out that the shift requires three major pillars, including telemedicine, electronic health records (EHRs), and mobile health services.

He stated that telemedicine is already helping to close distance barriers, enabling patients in remote areas to consult specialists without traveling long distances. Additionally, with digital platforms, local clinics can now transmit vital signs and test results to specialists in major cities for quicker diagnosis and treatment.

Veene also emphasised the importance of EHRs, describing them as a “single source of truth” for each patient, saying a unified digital record will give clinicians nationwide instant access to a patient’s medical history, reducing errors, preventing repeated tests, and improving emergency response.

On mobile health, Vannin Healthcare highlighted Nigeria’s high mobile phone penetration as a major advantage, saying mobile apps can support chronic disease management, guide expectant mothers, and help patients monitor key health indicators from home while staying connected to their providers.

The company said its role in the ecosystem is to build secure, scalable, and interoperable digital platforms capable of linking laboratories, pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics into a unified network. It added that interoperability is critical to prevent the creation of new digital silos.

Beyond technology, he noted that training and trust are essential for successful adoption. It said it is investing in capacity building for health workers and implementing global-standard data protection systems to safeguard patient information.

The organisation, however, pledged its commitment to supporting the country in that transition.