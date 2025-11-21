FG urges unified action against fire incidents, decorates 2Face as ambassador

The Federal Government has called on stakeholders and the public to work closely with the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and other emergency responders to address the growing challenge of fire incidents across the country.

Controller General of the FFS, Samuel Adeyemi, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja at the close of a week-long fire safety awareness campaign held to commemorate the National Fire Safety Week (NFSW), themed “Building a Culture of Fire Safety in Nigeria: Overcoming the ‘Not My Portion’ Mentality.”

Adeyemi stressed the need for a proactive fire safety culture through sustained enlightenment and stronger collaboration with stakeholders.

“Fire safety begins with each of us, and we must overcome the deeply rooted ‘Not My Portion’ mentality that has weakened our preventive culture for decades,” he said.

He noted that Nigerians are showing greater interest and renewed commitment to safety, a development the FFS intends to build on through more outreach initiatives.

Represented by Deputy Controller General Aliyu Tambari, the CG said fire safety remains a collective responsibility, which informed the Service’s engagement with citizens through sensitisation programmes in schools and markets, as well as road shows and fire drills during the NFSW.

A highlight of the event was the designation of iconic Nigerian musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, as Nigeria’s Fire Ambassador. Awards and certificates were also presented to individuals and institutions that demonstrated outstanding support for fire safety initiatives.

Speaking on the choice of 2Baba, the FFS said: “His platform gives him the unique ability to connect with millions, and we are confident he will use it to promote responsibility and vigilance.”

Adeyemi further emphasised the need for continuous improvement and modernization within the Service.

“These awards represent national service, civic responsibility, and partnership in saving lives. Under my leadership, we remain committed to elevating the Federal Fire Service to higher levels of professionalism and responsiveness,” he said.

He paid tribute to the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and other partners for their support, urging Nigerians to embrace a culture of preparedness.

“Safety is not an event; it is a continuous responsibility. Let us replace carelessness with caution, and denial with preparedness,” he added.

Earlier, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, stressed that fire safety is a shared responsibility, commending the bravery of firefighters who risk their lives despite the dangers they face.

“The safety of families, homes, workplaces, and communities is critical, and firemen are among the most important people ensuring that safety,” she said.

Former Board Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Dr. Alhassan Yakmut, underscored the need to intensify fire safety campaigns in rural communities.

He said the government has consistently prioritised reforms aimed at “revolutionizing operations in the fire service” to meet global standards.

He added that this focus has guided the selection of competent officers into key positions within the Service.

As part of the event, cheques were presented to beneficiaries under the Group Life Insurance Scheme, in support of families of fallen and injured fire service personnel.