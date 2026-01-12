FG, varsity teachers to formalise agreement on Wednesday

Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are set to formalise a landmark agreement earlier signed to strengthen industrial harmony and improve teaching and learning conditions.

The agreement is also aimed at advancing sustainable development in the Nigerian university system.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo stated that the unveiling of the agreement would take place on Wednesday, January 14, in Abuja.

According to her, the ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof.Suwaiba Ahmad.

“The event represents a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to foster a stable, productive, and globally competitive higher education sector.”

“The agreement underscores the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to constructive engagement with critical stakeholders, and the resolution of industrial issues, through sustained dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

“It is expected to further enhance industrial peace across Nigerian universities, create a more conducive academic environment, and reinforce confidence among students, staff, and the wider public,” she said.

The director said the development aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises education as a strategic driver of national development, human capital growth, and socio-economic transformation.

She added that the ceremony would bring together senior government officials, representatives of ASUU, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media.

She reiterated the Federal Government’s dedication to sustaining reforms that would strengthen the university system and ensure the delivery of quality, accessible, and globally relevant education for all Nigerians.