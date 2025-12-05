FG’s Cash Transfer: Stakeholders demand transparency, say many poor citizens left out

Stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer scheme under the Federal Government’s Social Protection programme have demanded greater awareness and transparency in the management of the initiative.

They made this known during a community outreach implemented at Elujoba community in Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State, by Act Naija Project, co-funded by European Union with the support of Brot fur die Welt and ANEEJ. The outreach was themed: “Empowering Communities Through Awareness: Strengthening Access and Feedback From Improved Social Protection Programmes In Osun State.”

One of the beneficiaries, Pastor Sesan Kuffo, asked the Federal Government to improve the cash transfer scheme further, saying: “I want the Federal Government to do certain very important things. Firstly, they should raise awareness among the public. Most people are not aware that this exists, like me. I was not aware of it before, but after being informed. I registered and got the cash transfer once.

“Secondly, the Federal Government should monitor the disbursement of the funds while prioritising equity and fairness. This will lead to more accountability and transparency. Thereby, availing everyone to benefit from it.”

Responding to the beneficiaries’ outcry, the Environmental and Social Safeguard Officer at the State Operating Coordinating Unit, Okunola Omoniyi, implored the government to improve the scheme.

“To every programme of the Federal Government, there has to be a form of improvement. Regarding the disbursement of funds through cash transfers, the issues raised by participants require prompt attention. We know that some received one tranche and others expected three tranches of disbursement, reflecting a need to prioritise equity and fairness. Therefore, I am imploring the Federal Government to make the disbursement seamless such that it will be easier to reach more people and everybody at every time,” he stated.

Omoniyi further implored the general public and other vulnerable groups to participate in the data collection processes.

“Some are lackadaisical when it comes to coming out for such programmes. I am imploring them to see the community outreach as an eye-opener, having listened to testimonies from beneficiaries. So, when such a programme comes to their community, they should endeavour to come out en masse so that those who are affected will easily be identified and enrolled in the social registry,” he affirmed.

The State Programme Officer of New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) on Act Naija Project, Olaniyan Glory, further appealed to the public to participate in the registration process of the Social Protection programme.

“I am imploring people to come out during the registration processes. When they are asked to come for registration, they should come out en masse and register so they can also benefit from it. When they don’t register, there is no way they will benefit from it. But when they register, they can also benefit from all the social protection projects in the state,” she emphasised.