Filmhouse, Café One host forum on changing ideas of masculinity

Filmhouse Group, in partnership with Café One and TEDx Admiralty, has hosted a forum in Lagos examining shifting perceptions of masculinity and the pressures facing men in contemporary society.

The event, held at Filmhouse IMAX in Lekki to mark Men’s Day 2025, brought together creators, professionals, and community advocates for discussions centred on identity, mental health, fatherhood, and social expectations. Organisers said the aim was to encourage men to speak openly about issues often avoided in public conversations.

Speakers included Abubakar Suleiman, Dr Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Tunde Onakoya, Obinna Ukechukwu, Dr Maymunah Kadiri, Olushola Olaleye, and Edoigiawerie Esq. Their contributions highlighted how cultural expectations continue to shape men’s behaviour and how broader definitions of masculinity could support personal well-being and healthier relationships.

General Manager of Café One, Kelechi Nwaozuzu, said the partnership reflected the organisation’s interest in community building and its belief that supporting boys and young men is central to long-term social stability.

“We’ve seen firsthand the power of strong, connected communities at Café One, and we recognise that the future of these communities depends on the emotional well-being of our boys,” she said. “Our collaboration with Filmhouse to create a space for honest, sometimes uncomfortable conversations is more than an event; it is a defining moment.”

She added that the gathering “will be remembered as one of those turning points that helped shape a new generation of men in Nigeria”.

Chief Marketing Officer of Filmhouse Group, Mojisola Oladapo, said the discussions pointed to the need for platforms that allow men to express concerns without stigma. “Today, I’m grateful we were able to celebrate men in their strength — because there is strength even in moments of vulnerability,” she said. “Creating spaces that affirm, challenge, and humanise men is not just necessary; it is transformative.”

According to Filmhouse Group, the collaboration aligns with its broader goal of using cultural platforms to stimulate public dialogue and support community engagement. The company said it would continue to work with partners to promote inclusive storytelling and encourage conversations that address evolving social issues.