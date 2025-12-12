Filmhouse Cinemas, Studio 24 partner for Christmas-themed holiday photobooth

Filmhouse Cinemas, Nigeria’s leading cinema exhibition company, is proud to announce a strategic holiday partnership with Studio 24, Nigeria’s most recognised photography brand, to deliver an enhanced festive experience for moviegoers this season.

The partnership is designed to create meaningful memorabilia for families and friends throughout the Christmas season. From 20 December to 5 January, moviegoers visiting select Filmhouse locations will enjoy a festive Studio 24 photobooth experience, with complimentary digital photos available to all guests who purchase a movie ticket.

Both organisations say the collaboration is aimed at enriching the holiday experience for families, friends, and film lovers by combining two activities audiences already cherish during December: great movies and memorable keepsakes.

The partnership merges Filmhouse’s commitment to immersive on-screen storytelling with Studio 24’s reputation for high-quality photography, offering guests the chance to capture festive moments before or after their movie.

“This collaboration is really about elevating that holiday tradition of going to the movies,” said Winifred Wessels, Head of Marketing, Filmhouse Cinemas. “For many families, a cinema visit is already a special part of the season. Adding a Studio 24 experience simply makes it even more memorable by giving our guests something they can take away — a tangible reminder of the time they spent together.”

Studio 24 echoed the sentiment, highlighting the growing desire for meaningful, shareable moments during the holidays.

“December is a time when people want to preserve moments and memories,” said Shirley E. Onwumeh, Head of Marketing, Studio 24 Nigeria. “Partnering with Filmhouse Cinemas allows us to bring that joy directly to movie lovers in a fun, creative way. We’re excited to help guests capture the magic of the season.”

The Christmas photobooth will be available at Filmhouse Landmark, Filmhouse Ikota, and Filmhouse Surulere. All guests are welcome to enjoy the experience, while movie ticket holders will receive one complimentary soft-copy image upon presenting their ticket receipt to the Studio 24 team on site.

This initiative reinforces Filmhouse Cinemas’ tagline, “Your Ticket To More,” by offering moviegoers an added layer of festive value and memorable moments beyond the screen.

Filmhouse Cinemas and Studio 24 note that the partnership is rooted in a shared desire to give back during the festive season; championing connection, creativity, and community — the spirit that truly defines the holidays.