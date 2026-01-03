Financial institution shines at Nexus 2025, bags digital pioneer award

In a market where many financial institutions are still navigating the complexities of manual processes and fragmented systems, Akufada Microfinance has chosen a different path, one defined by bold digital ambition and long-term resilience. That vision has now been recognised at the Nexus 2025 Awards, where Akufada Microfinance received the Digital Transformation Pioneer Award (East Africa OFI / Fintech).

The award celebrates institutions that have successfully transitioned from legacy or manual operations to fully digitised, scalable and integrated platforms. Akufada’s recognition reflects its deliberate and strategic shift toward modern financial infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for microfinance institutions operating within Ethiopia’s evolving financial services landscape.

Operating in a market where access, scale and system interoperability remain key challenges, Akufada Microfinance has invested in technology not as an add-on, but as the backbone of its growth strategy. By rethinking traditional microfinance operations and embracing end-to-end digitization, the institution has improved service delivery, enhanced data visibility and strengthened operational efficiency, positioning itself for sustainable growth and broader community impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Abrham Wadajo, Chief Executive Officer, Akufada Microfinance, said, “Winning the Nexus 2025 Digital Transformation Pioneer Award is a validation of our commitment to building resilient, future-ready financial systems. This recognition reflects our strategic focus on leveraging technology to enhance service delivery, improve data visibility and strengthen operational efficiency for sustainable growth. We believe digital transformation is not just about systems, but about empowering communities and creating long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

The Nexus Awards, held as part of Nexus 2025, recognises institutions redefining excellence across Africa’s financial services ecosystem. The Digital Transformation Pioneer category specifically honors organisations leading the charge toward modernisation, building robust, scalable platforms that enable resilience, efficiency and long-term impact within their markets.

For Akufada Microfinance, this recognition underscores its role as a trailblazer in Ethiopia’s microfinance sector, demonstrating that with the right digital foundation, institutions can move beyond convention to unlock new possibilities for inclusion, growth and economic empowerment.