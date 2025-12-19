Fintiri presents N583.3b 2026 budget for Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has presented a proposed N583.33 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Adamawa State House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget financial plan yesterday, the governor said the proposal, tagged “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Economic Renewal,” is aimed at consolidating infrastructure development, strengthening social services, deepening economic reforms and sustaining peace across the state.

Fintiri explained that the budget was the outcome of wide consultations with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), members of the legislature and other stakeholders, and was prepared in line with his administration’s 8-Point Agenda and the principle of inclusive development.

According to the governor, the 2026 budget reflects current economic realities and realistic revenue projections, with expenditure priorities carefully aligned to the state’s fiscal capacity.

He said emphasis would be placed on completing ongoing projects, initiating new strategic infrastructure, investing in education and healthcare, addressing poverty and hunger, and supporting agriculture, commerce, and small and medium-scale enterprises.

The governor highlighted key achievements of his administration, particularly in youth and women’s empowerment.

He disclosed that more than 60,000 people had benefited from the Fintiri Business Wallet scheme, while an additional 100,000 beneficiaries are to receive N50,000 each from this month, a programme he said would lift hundreds of thousands out of poverty.

Reviewing the performance of the 2025 budget, Fintiri recalled that the approved estimate stood at N621.29 billion after a supplementary budget. As of September 30, 2025, the state had generated N235.34 billion, representing 37.9 per cent of projected revenue, while N189.51 billion had been expended on personnel costs, overheads and capital projects.

He said the proposed 2026 budget would fund both recurrent and capital expenditures, with a continued focus on capital development. The administration, he added, would sustain fiscal discipline through compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER).