Fire: Lagos lost 133 lives, N19b property, recorded 1,685 incidents in 2025

Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than 133 lives and N19.72 billion worth of property were lost to various fire incidents in 2025.

Retrospectively, Lagos had recorded that 91 lives and N19.52 billion worth of property were lost to fire incidents in 2024. The latest figures were contained in the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Year 2025 Activity Report, released at the Y2026 Staff Engagement, themed: “People, Preparedness and Service Delivery: Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” held yesterday at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the report, the period under review also recorded a total of 2,617 calls, with 645 false alarms in 1,685 fire incidents. Fortunately, 473 victims were rescued alive and N118.32 billion worth of property were saved.

Also, fire prevention activities recorded 8,791facilities inspected, 7,997certificates issued and 90 reports issued in the process. In her address, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, stressed that despite the achievements, the service faced operational challenges, including false calls, inadequate water supply during emergency response.

The theme, Adeseye stressed, aptly underscored the core pillars upon which effective emergency response and public safety rested. According to her, the gathering is both timely and significant, as it allows the participants to reflect on the collective journey, assess our operational achievements, and reinforce commitment to excellence in service delivery.

“Our people remain our greatest asset; preparedness is the backbone of our operational effectiveness; and service delivery is the ultimate measure of our impact on the lives and property of Lagosians.

“This programme is designed to strengthen capacity, enhance professionalism, and promote a proactive approach to fire prevention, emergency response, and disaster risk reduction.

“Through continuous training, shared experiences, and strategic engagement, we are equipping ourselves with the knowledge, skills, and right attitudes required to meet the evolving fire safety challenges of a rapidly growing megacity like Lagos.”

The fire boss acknowledged the unwavering support of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for its steadfast commitment to public order and safety.

She noted that the recent signing of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Bill into law marked a historic milestone, strengthening the institutional framework, enhancing governance, and positioning the Service for greater operational efficiency and responsiveness.

Adeseye reaffirmed the service’s resolve “to build a safer, more resilient, and fire-conscious Lagos State where prevention is prioritised, response is swift, and service delivery remains people-centred and impactful.”

The engagement witnessed various presentations, insightful presentations, interactive discussions, and experience-sharing sessions aimed at deepening understanding of fire risk management, operational preparedness, and improved service delivery. It also witnessed the decoration of newly promoted officers as well as awards to deserving staff.