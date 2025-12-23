Firm commits N1bn to drive youth entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Invests over ₦250 million in 13 young entrepreneurs

In a landmark ceremony that marked the culmination of a year-long, nationwide search, Thinklab Group Limited today presented investment cheques totalling over Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira to thirteen exceptional young Nigerian entrepreneurs. This event fulfills the bold promise made in January 2025 by the Group’s Chairman, Dr. Sa’id Alkali Kori, to deploy One Billion Naira in identifying and building the nation’s next generation of business leaders through the “Thinkpreneur” programme.

The journey from promise to payout was a meticulously designed marathon of enterprise and evaluation. The programme ignited a firestorm of interest, attracting over 3,000 applications in its first stage. Aspiring “Thinkpreneurs” from across the country submitted one-minute video pitches, hoping to secure a share of the historic fund.

What followed was a rigorous, multi-stage filtration process described by the management as “a crucible for sustainable business.” The assessment was led by renowned entrepreneurship expert, Engr. Muhammad Zarma, alongside a panel of distinguished professionals including Prof. Almuhajir Sherrif, Abuy Abba Akhuwa, Musa Gwary, Fatima Albanawy, Ammitta Jidda, Hauwa Anas, and Veronica Braimoh. Candidates progressed through successive rounds, submitting longer pitches and refining their business models under expert scrutiny.

The most critical phase was the final negotiation stage, where shortlisted candidates faced the Thinklab investment team in intense boardroom sessions. Here, the focus shifted from pitch to partnership, with rigorous debates on valuation, equity, governance, and long-term growth strategy. This process ensured that only the most resilient, scalable, and well-structured ventures would secure investment.

“Today is not about charity; it is about partnership,” stated Dr. Kori during the cheque presentation. “We received 3,000 dreams. Through a process built on integrity and rigour, we have entered into 13 strategic equity partnerships. The over ₦250 million presented today is not a grant; it is a vote of confidence and the foundation of a shared future. We have sown seeds, and we will actively nurture them as these millions grow into billions.”

The ceremony was both celebratory and symbolic, with each of the 13 entrepreneurs receiving their cheque directly from the Chairman. The selected businesses span various sectors, reflecting the programme’s goal of driving diversified economic growth.

Dr. Kori also addressed the remaining portion of the initial One Billion Naira pledge, announcing that the funds are being strategically reserved. “The balance is not idle. It is being rolled into our strategy for 2026, which we have declared our ‘Year of Consolidation.’ These funds are dedicated to providing follow-on investment and deepened support to our Thinkpreneur 13 as they scale, ensuring our partnership is sustained beyond this initial capital.”

The Thinkpreneur programme underscores Thinklab Group’s core mission of leveraging finance and innovation for national development. By transitioning from a broad promise to targeted, equity-based investments in rigorously vetted businesses, the Group aims to create a new blueprint for impactful corporate-led entrepreneurship development in Nigeria.

About Thinklab Group Limited: Thinklab Group is a multi-billion Naira innovation, development, and finance institution dedicated to driving economic growth through strategic investments in infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and human capital.