Firm commits to ease Africa’s housing search

In a bid to tackle the persistent barriers that limit access to safe, affordable, and trustworthy housing across African cities, IICOCECE Properties & Investment has introduced a new property technology platform, named, ‘IGetHouse‘, to solve such prevalent challenges.

Unveiled in Lagos, the platform is being marketed as a response to the frustrations of millions of Africans navigating opaque real-estate markets, unverified agents, and limited affordable options. The company said the platform is built to simplify, secure, and democratise property access, especially for middle and lower income earners traditionally excluded from reliable housing pathways.

Speaking at the launch, General Manager, IICOCECE, Faith Olumba, said the platform represents more than a digital marketplace.

“We’re not just launching a listing site, we’re building a movement. IGetHouse is our commitment to solving Africa’s huge challenge, property access, through trust, transparency, and technology. People deserve clarity when searching for a home, and this platform is our contribution towards that,” she said.

Olumba explained that the decision to design the platform around verified listings was informed by research showing that a significant percentage of property seekers lose money to fake agents or misleading property adverts. She added that the platform’s structure allows users of different income levels to find options suited to their financial capacity, a feature the company believes can reduce inequalities in property access.

Also speaking, spokesman of the EDC Alumni community, Mr. Ayodeji Falope, described the platform as the kind of problem-solving innovation the alumni network seeks to encourage. “IGetHouse is the kind of practical innovation the EDC community champions, built to serve, scale, and simplify lives,” he said, noting that the tech-driven approach aligns with the entrepreneurial ethos of the group.

Real-estate professionals, private investors, EDC Alumni members, and tech enthusiasts gathered for the presentation, which featured a live demonstration of how the platform works. The demo walked guests through verified listings, income-sensitive search pathways, and smart filters intended to streamline property discovery and reduce the risks associated with fraudulent listings, a common challenge in Nigeria’s property market.

The launch ended with a countdown and official website unveiling. For IICOCECE, the public debut is a significant step in its attempt to position itself as a key player in Africa’s emerging prop-tech landscape. Company officials say the milestone marks the start of a broader rollout strategy aimed at connecting more Africans to trusted property opportunities and expanding digital solutions within the real-estate ecosystem.

With the continent’s housing gap widening and urbanisation accelerating, IGetHouse enters the market at a time when demand for transparent, tech-enabled property solutions continues to rise.