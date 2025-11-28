Firm introduces zero-carbon vehicles to Nigeria

A new intelligent AI-powered vehicle known as Zero Carbon has been introduced into the electric vehicle market in Nigeria.

The Zero Carbon, manufactured by JeGO Industries Inc., is an all-electric five-seater car that is fitted with AI-enhanced sensors to ensure occupants’ safety and fluid navigability, even in the most treacherous traffic.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JeGO Technologies Inc., Frederick Apoghene, took The Guardian through the fine points of this intelligent machinery, after his masterclass on ‘AI for Autonomous Vehicles’ on the second day of the fifth International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, which held at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

Akpoghene said the Zero Carbon was competitively priced, complete with auto-finance and rental options.

Also, getting the vehicle charged is not a problem because JeGO Technologies has energy pods that the driver can either carry along with them or the company can take the pod to their location if needed.

The Zero Carbon is infused with radar sensors and drives effortlessly. It is built with this huge dose of AI because it is a precursor to the autonomous/self-driving car JeGO has developed for Nigerian roads, complete with local data about the road conditions and driving habits.