Firm partners King’s College London on 10th anniversary

The Triangle International Magazine has announced its 10th anniversary celebration, scheduled to hold in partnership with King’s College London, United Kingdom (UK).

Publisher of the magazine, Femi Salako, who spoke on the forthcoming celebration, said: “Triangle International Magazine has spent a decade amplifying African excellence, and this partnership with King’s College London reflects our commitment to celebrating the continent’s finest.

“The 2026 event will be our most remarkable yet, and we look forward to unveiling the full programme very soon.”

However, this high-profile event, which also marks the fourth edition of the FACE of Africa Leadership Award to be hosted consecutively in the UK, will honour exceptional Africans whose work and influence are shaping the continent’s future.

Distinguished personalities and impactful leaders are expected to be celebrated, alongside a special guest lecture.

This year’s lecture will focus on the theme: “Harnessing the Role of Nigerians in the Diaspora for national development collaboration, investment, knowledge transfer, and civic engagement.”