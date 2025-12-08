Firm partners others to train domestic, childcare workers

Coralworker, a leading digital marketplace for the hiring of verified domestic, childcare, home-care and hospitality workers, has announced a major professional training and sensitisation programme scheduled to begin in Abuja on December 12.

The initiative will run across 6–8 states and is aimed at upgrading the skills, awareness, and professional standards of domestic workers nationwide.

The free training is being organised in partnership with a broad network of institutional stakeholders, including Keystone Bank Nigeria, Transcorp Hilton Hotels Abuja, Wells Carlton Hotel Asokoro, Abuja Continental Hotel, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), National Human Rights Commission, Nigerian Police Force, Ministry of Women Affairs, Habeeb Okunola Foundation, Empery Global Stores and others.

Founder of Coralworker, Chinenye Lynda Ogbonnaya, said the programme represents a major step toward protecting and professionalising domestic work across Nigeria. “Our goal is to elevate the domestic and childcare workforce by giving them the training, dignity and global-standard tools they need to succeed,” she said. “When workers are properly trained and protected, households, businesses and the entire society benefit.”

Currently operates in major cities including Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, offering employers a fast and secure way to book vetted and documented domestic and hospitality staff in less than 5 minutes. The organisation disclosed that its mobile apps are already in development to make the hiring process even more convenient for users.

The upcoming training session will cover a wide range of topics, including international best practices, core job functions, soft skills, ethics and professionalism, mental health care, CPR and first aid, as well as local and international human trafficking and human rights awareness. The organisers say the programme will help workers position themselves for standardised employment, improved income opportunities and better long-term life outcomes.

The event will take place at the National Women Centre, opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria Headquarters in Abuja, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The platform added that its long-term goal is to transform how domestic and hospitality workers—such as nannies, chefs, stewards, drivers, governesses, Filipino nannies, cooks and others—are hired across Nigeria and Africa. The platform aims to ensure that recruitment becomes safer, faster, verified and more convenient for households and businesses nationwide.