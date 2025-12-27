Firm reaffirms commitment to secure high-value real estate

A real estate company, Capital City Development Ltd. (CCDL) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering secure, well-planned and high-value real estate developments.

The firm pledged to deepen customer engagement through more innovative initiatives, as it concluded its widely participated “Six Months of Christmas” campaign.

The six-month reward initiative, which ran from July 1 to December 6, 2025, culminated in the distribution of prizes valued at over N200 million to subscribers and sales partners across Nigeria, underscoring the company’s emphasis on customer loyalty and long-term value creation.

The grand finale took place at the Exquis Event Center, G.U. Ake Road, Eliozu, Port Harcourt, during the Capital City Mega Giveaway Event. The event was simultaneously mirrored across all CCDL branch offices nationwide, creating a coordinated celebration of customers and partners.

The campaign, designed to reward customers who purchased properties across Capital City Estates during the period, attracted nationwide participation and reinforced CCDL’s growing reputation as a customer-focused real estate developer.

According to the company, the initiative was structured not merely as a sales incentive but as a trust-building exercise aimed at recognising long-standing partnerships with subscribers and marketers.

Prizes presented during the finale included cars, household appliances, electronics, food items, furniture and other premium gifts, distributed in a festive atmosphere marked by excitement and wide participation. Winners were drawn from various estates and sales channels, reflecting the breadth of the campaign’s reach.

With strong participation from both new and existing customers, the campaign has further solidified CCDL’s standing in Nigeria’s real estate sector, positioning the firm as one committed not only to physical developments but also to sustained customer satisfaction and trust-driven growth.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Capital City Development Ltd., Arc. Uche Kalu, described the campaign as a deliberate expression of gratitude to customers and sales partners who have sustained the brand over the years.

“This campaign was our way of saying thank you to our subscribers and sales partners at Capital City. Peace of mind is part of every investment, and we are proud to reward loyalty with real value,” Kalu stated.

He noted that customer confidence remains central to the company’s business philosophy, stressing that CCDL’s developments are guided by careful planning, secure titles and long-term investment potential.

According to him, the success of the promo further validates the trust customers have placed in the brand.

CCDL further stated that the conclusion of the campaign would not mark an end to customer-focused initiatives, hinting at future engagement programmes aimed at adding value beyond property ownership