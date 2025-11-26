Firm to set up $3.5m poultry farm in Katsina

TORQ Agro is to set up a $3.5 million, or approximately N5 billion, integrated poultry farm and hatchery facility in the Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The project, which would be located on a 10-hectare plot of land in Barawa Forest Reserve, would see the state Governor, Dr Dikko Radda, performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Thursday, November 27.

Scheduled for completion in 12 months starting January 2026, the project is expected to house 300,000 layers and 100,000 broilers, making it one of the largest poultry operations in northern Nigeria by the time of inauguration.

A spokesperson for the state governor, Ibrahim Mohammed, quoted TORQ Agro as saying that the project would create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, providing employment opportunities for Katsina youths and boosting the state’s agricultural economy.

Mohammed said the investment comes as Governor Radda‘s administration intensifies efforts to position Katsina as a preferred destination for agribusiness investors through investor-friendly policies and infrastructure development.

He said industry analysts have attributed the growing investor confidence in Katsina to the governor’s recent partnerships with international investors and his focus on agricultural modernisation.

“The integrated facility will include egg production, hatchery operations, and commercial broiler production, creating a complete value chain within the state.

“TORQ Agro described the project as a scalable, commercially viable poultry operation designed to meet growing demand for quality poultry products in Katsina and neighbouring states.

“The company assured that the facility will adopt international best practices in poultry farming, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability.

“Governor Radda has consistently emphasised agriculture and food security as critical pillars of his administration’s economic transformation agenda.

“The poultry project adds to a growing list of private sector investments in Katsina under Radda’s leadership, including partnerships in technology, education, and manufacturing.”